Pregnant LaRue Co. inmate who escaped from Elizabethtown hospital captured

LONDON, KY (WAVE) - A pregnant LaRue County inmate was captured exactly three weeks after she escaped from a hospital where she was being treated.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Pregnant inmate escapes from hospital

Brittany Zabala, 27, was located in the London, Kentucky area Sunday. The circumstances surrounding her capture have not been released.

Zabala ran away from Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown on April 2 while she was in custody. She was 15 weeks pregnant at the time.

>> MUGSHOTS: April 2017 Roundup

It is unclear why Zabala was in custody, but Kentucky State Police said she likely will face an added charge of fleeing or evading police.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.