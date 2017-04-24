Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run identified

The incident happened at East Indian Trail and Ironwood Road. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman who police say was killed by a hit-and-run driver early Saturday has been identified.

Monedria Malone, 35, of Louisville, died of multiple blunt force trauma, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

Police said Malone was walking home from a convenience store when she was hit in the 4600 block of East Indian Trail just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday. She was about one block from her home.

Witnesses told police the driver of a two-door Honda or Kia hit the woman, exited the car to examine the damage to his vehicle - which including a cracked windshield - got back into the car and left the scene.

Anyone with information should call the Louisville Metro Police Department's anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.