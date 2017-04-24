'Happy Days,' 'Joanie Loves Chachi' star Erin Moran's cause of death revealed

HARRISON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Former Happy Days star Erin Moran likely died of cancer.

According to a news release from the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, an autopsy revealed Moran had stage 4 cancer when she died Saturday at her home in New Salisbury, Indiana.

Standard toxicology tests were performed and the results are pending; however, authorities said no illegal narcotics were found in Moran's home.

Moran rose to fame on Happy Days in the 1970s and 80s as Joanie Cunningham, the kid sister of Richie Cunningham, played by the future Oscar-winning director Ron Howard. Eventually, she and her on-screen love interest Scott Baio were spun off into their own series, Joanie Loves Chachi. It ran for one season. Moran later returned to Happy Days for its final season.

Moran had lived in Harrison County, Indiana for several years.

