Man arrested for setting fire to occupied home

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Arson charges have been filed against a man after he set a fire in his home.

Dale Lane Williams, Jr., 35, of Louisville, was arrested by Louisville Metro Arson Bureau investigators at 3:45 a.m. April 23.

Around 2:20 a.m., Louisville firefighters were called to the 2300 block of Duncan St. after a pillow and carpet were set on fire. Investigators say it happened during a domestic dispute while a woman and child were in the home.

The arrest report for Williams states that he told the woman that he was going "set the house on fire and kill her and her son."

In addition to one count of arson, Williams is also being held on wanton endangerment and assault-domestic violence charges, plus an outstanding bench warrant for a 2015 traffic case.

