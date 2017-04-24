UPDATE: Joseph Manske sentenced in neglect death of 3 year old girl

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A Clark County, Indiana man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for his role in the 2015 unnatural death of a 3-year-old girl.

Joseph Manske will serve 30 years on a charge of neglect resulting in the death of Alexis Arensman and 10 years for neglect resulting in the serious injury of her older sister, Bethannie.

Alexis Arensman died in February 2015 after she was found suffering from severe injuries. \

Last month, Manske backed out of a plea agreement but reversed that decision the next day. He decided to accept the deal and plead guilty to two counts of neglect.

Court documents show the child's mother, Cynthia Weigleb, told investigators Manske, her boyfriend and former brother-in-law, beat Alexis and Bethannie, who was then 4 years old, in a back bedroom, as a punishment for not eating. Weigleb said she had witnessed the abuse on other occasions.

Manske's sentences will be served consecutively. ?Weigleb has been charged with child abuse in the past but was put on probation. She is scheduled to stand trial beginning May 1.

