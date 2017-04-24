West End School names new Head of School

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After a nationwide search that put more than 70 candidates in the running, West End School is welcoming a Louisville native as the new Head of School.



Kelly Wright Henrion was greeted by students and staff as she formally accepted her new position. She has nearly two decades of experience at the highest levels of education.



"It means giving back to a community that gave me so many opportunities," Henrion said. "Young children and young men who are just so deserving."

"She (Henrion) started a school like this before in California, from scratch, as did the Blairs," said Darrell Griffith, a West End School board member. "Then, she went to Memphis and did the same thing and her motto has been replicated across the country."

West End School, located at 3628 Virginia Ave., was co-founded in 2005 by Robert and Deborah Blair. Robert has served as Head of the School since it's founding.

The Blairs plan to retire in June. Henrion will officially start on July 1.



