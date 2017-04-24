Father remembers son killed in hammer throw at track meet

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) - The father of a college student from Ohio who died after being struck during a hammer-throw event at a suburban Chicago track meet remembered his son as a strong Christian.
"He's just a really special kid," the Rev. Mark Roser said of his 19-year-old son, Ethan Roser, the (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reported (http://bit.ly/2pa4uGn ). "We're having a really hard time saying goodbye and letting go. We know God's in control, and he works everything out even though it's beyond our comprehension."
Ethan Roser was volunteering at the meet at Wheaton College on Saturday when he was accidentally struck by a thrown hammer. The DuPage County Coroner's office said it would release the autopsy results on Monday.
Roser lived in Cincinnati but spent much of his life in Zimbabwe, where his parents were missionaries before moving the family back to the U.S. The freshman transferred to Wheaton College in January and was on the soccer team.
His mother, Pat Roser, said it was a leg injury in high school that strengthened Ethan's faith and helped lead him to Wheaton, a Christian liberal arts school.
"That just totally changed him, and he wanted to go and tell other young people about God," she said. "That's what he was doing at Wheaton.
The hammer used in such competitions is a metal ball attached to a steel wire. It can weigh as much as 16 pounds.
___
Information from: Daily Herald, http://www.dailyherald.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The new book by Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg, "Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience and Finding Joy," recounts the death of her husband, her grief, and how she recovered from it.More >>
The new book by Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg, "Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience and Finding Joy," recounts the death of her husband, her grief, and how she recovered from it.More >>
Farmers around the U.S. are worried that the Trump administration crackdown on immigrants will deprive them of the workers they needMore >>
Farmers around the U.S. are worried that the Trump administration crackdown on immigrants will deprive them of the workers they needMore >>
Scientists, students and research advocates from the Washington Monument to Germany's Brandenburg Gate and even to Greenland, are rallying on Earth DayMore >>
Scientists, students and research advocates from the Washington Monument to Germany's Brandenburg Gate and even to Greenland, are rallying on Earth DayMore >>
A power outage struck a wide area of San Francisco, blacking out about 90,000 utility customers, trapping people in stuck elevators and snarling traffic as intersection signals went darkMore >>
A power outage struck a wide area of San Francisco, blacking out about 90,000 utility customers, trapping people in stuck elevators and snarling traffic as intersection signals went darkMore >>
President Donald Trump is holding his first meeting with Italy's prime minister.More >>
President Donald Trump is holding his first meeting with Italy's prime minister.More >>
Electric car charging stations are still few and far between in rural areas, leaving many backcountry drivers with "range anxiety."More >>
Electric car charging stations are still few and far between in rural areas, leaving many backcountry drivers with "range anxiety."More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the Iran nuclear deal fails to achieve its stated objective of preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear stateMore >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the Iran nuclear deal fails to achieve its stated objective of preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear stateMore >>
As the one-year anniversary of Prince's death approaches, his 1980s band The Revolution is back together and kicking off a three-month tour by performing at Paisley ParkMore >>
As the one-year anniversary of Prince's death approaches, his 1980s band The Revolution is back together and kicking off a three-month tour by performing at Paisley ParkMore >>
Fox News Channel's parent company issued a statement Wednesday that Bill O'Reilly won't be coming back to the networkMore >>
Fox News Channel's parent company issued a statement Wednesday that Bill O'Reilly won't be coming back to the networkMore >>
President Donald Trump congratulated the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots on WednesdayMore >>
President Donald Trump congratulated the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots on WednesdayMore >>