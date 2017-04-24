UofL's Jaylen Johnson to turn pro

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE)- The University of Louisville says junior forward Jaylen Johnson hire an agent and seek a career in professional basketball.

"After a lengthy conversation with Coach P (Rick Pitino) I have decided to hire an agent and forego my senior year," said Johnson in a statement released by the university. "I will miss my teammates and coaches, but it is really important that I help out my mom and family. I'm going to work incredibly hard to give it my best shot. I'll be rooting for the Ville next year."

>> CARDS CORNER ON WAVE3.COM

Johnson played in all 34 games during the 2016-17 season, starting in 26. He had double figures in 14 games with three double-doubles.

"Jaylen and I had a long conversation," said Pitino. "He feels strongly about trying to make the league and help his family, as they have always been there for him. Jaylen has been a valuable asset to our program and has given me his heart and soul for the last three years. We wish him great success and we will be following his progress closely."

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.