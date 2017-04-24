Toddler's 911 misdial leads to mother's arrest on unrelated warrant

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) - A toddler playing with the phone led to the arrest of the child's mother Sunday in Columbus.

Shortly before noon on Sunday, Columbus police responded to a 911 call at an apartment in the 2200 block of Sims Court. Dispatchers had advised the officers that the 911 call sounded like a child playing with the phone. They also advised the officers that the woman who lives at the apartment, Paris M. Mann, 29, had a warrant for her arrest.

The officer arrived at the apartment a short time later and determined there was no emergency, but they took Mann into custody. She was later transported to the Bartholomew County Jail.

The child remained at the apartment with a family member.

