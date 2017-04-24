Hickman, KY man facing multiple child sex abuse charges

A Hickman, Kentucky man is behind bars facing several charges related to the sexual abuse of a child.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office served an arrest warrant on David A. Garrett, 47, for three rape charges and one charge of sodomy involving a minor. The warrant stated that Garrett committed these acts between 2015-2016.

Garrett was arrested and taken to the Fulton County Detention Center where he is being held on a $50,000 cash bond. He will be arraigned in the Fulton County District Court on Monday, March 24.

Garrett was previously arrested on April 5, 2017 on an arrest warrant issued on March 3, 2017 out of the Fulton County District Court for Sex Offender Instant Messenger/Chat/Social Network Use. Garrett was able to make bond and is scheduled to appear back in court on May 9, 2017.

Garrett is a lifetime registered sexual offender that transferred Kentucky from Illinois for the original conviction for sexual battery out of Indiana.

This case is still under investigation by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information regarding Garrett contacting your child in anyway please contact the Fulton County Sheriff's Office at (270)-236-2545.

