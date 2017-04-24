Police: Combative, intoxicated driver had unrestrained toddler in SUV

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) - A Columbus woman became combative with police Friday after she drove while intoxicated with an unrestrained toddler inside her vehicle, according to police.

A news release from the Columbus Police Department says a 911 caller reported a possibly intoxicated driver on Marr Road near County Road 450 North in Columbus about 6:30 p.m. Friday. The caller reported that the other driver ran off the road several times and slammed on her brakes in an attempt to get the caller to crash into her. The caller later said the suspect stopped her vehicle on Arnold Street and got out of the SUV holding a child.

Officer John Morphew located the driver, later identified as Andrea Rhoades, 43, who was standing outside her vehicle holding a small child. Police said Rhoades was visibly upset and refused to follow Morphew's commands. She then tried to get back into her vehicle and pushed the officer's hand away when he attempted to stop her. A Bartholomew County sheriff's deputy arrived at the scene and carried the child away from Rhoades who allegedly continued to struggle with Morphew.

Rhoades was taken to the ground and eventually handcuffed. After refusing to submit to a chemical test, officers applied for and were grated a search warrant for a blood draw at Columbus Regional Hospital.

After the blood test, Rhoades was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement, and possession of marijuana.

