More drivers crossing Ohio River toll bridges

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The number of drivers on the newly-tolled Ohio River bridges is on the rise.

Reports from the first quarter show a 15% increase in crossings from January to March. Weekend crossings went up 24% during that time period.

More than 2.2 million drivers crossed the Lewis and Clark, Lincoln and Kennedy bridges in January; that number rose to 2.6 million in March.

The total number of crossings for the first three months of 2017 was about seven million.

Riverlink officials are also seeing a steady increase in how many drivers use transponders and prepaid accounts. Drivers with prepaid accounts pay lower tolls.

