KSP searching for escaped inmate

Kentucky State Police are looking for an inmate who escaped custody in Webster County, and is now on the run.

Troopers say Jack Wayne Phillips walked away from a work release detail just before noon Monday.

He was doing work at the Webster County Animal Shelter.

Troopers say he was serving time for trafficking heroin. They say he has other drug charges in Grant and Mason Counties.

Anyone with information should contact the Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or call 911. Callers may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.