Police: Man used baseball bat in assault

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man who believed his neighbor was responsible for taking his property is now charged with assaulting the man with a baseball bat.

>> MUGSHOTS: April 2017 Roundup

Christopher Lee Trusty, 48, is charged with two counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief.

On April 11, Trusty is accused of using the baseball bat to confront a person living next door that he believed had broken into his garage, according to an arrest warrant.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Joseph Manske sentenced in neglect death of 3 year old girl

+ Police: Combative, intoxicated driver had unrestrained toddler in SUV

+ Pregnant LaRue Co. escaped inmate captured

When Trusty saw the man and his father return to their home, he confronted them and knocked off the side mirror of a truck owned by the man's father. When Trusty hit the older man in the arm with the bat the younger man started to run toward his home, but Trusty caught him on the front porch and began beating him with the bat.

During the assault, the grandmother of the younger man attempted to protect her grandson but was injured.

Louisville Metro police say the older man suffered a minor arm injury, but his son had a head laceration that required staples to close.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.