Parent claims JCPS teacher sexually assaulted student with special needs

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The mother of a JCPS student with special needs is suing a Central High School teacher, the school's principal, the Board of Education and superintendent.

The student's mother, identified in the lawsuit as C.C., claims Early Childhood Education teacher John Streicher sexually assaulted and falsely imprisoned her son, I.T. in a restroom at the school on August 31, 2016.

Streicher had escorted I.T. to the restroom from his class, the lawsuit states, when another student witnessed Streicher physically touch I.T.'s penis in a sexual way and prevent him from leaving the restroom. The other student reported the incident to I.T.'s teacher, Ms. Ghalleger.

I.T. is a 21-year-old 14th grader who is diagnosed with Asberger's Syndrome, Autism and mental retardation.

The lawsuit names the JCPS Board of Education, Superintendent Donna Hargens, Central High School Principal Raymond Green and John Streicher as defendants. C.C. argues that each defendant was negligent in preventing the incident.

