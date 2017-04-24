2 arrested in murder of man found on Bearcamp Road

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police say the two people responsible for the death of a man whose body was found over the weekend are in custody in Ohio.

Robert Lee Carpenter, 37, of Westerville, Ohio, and Misty Lynn McKnight, 39, of Louisville, are being held in the Delaware County, Ohio, Jail as fugitives from justice.

Lt. Emily McKinley, head of the LMPD Homicide Squad, said the victim was reported missing by family on the afternoon of April 21. Later that night or early the next morning, victim's car was located Delaware County, outside Columbus. Ohio deputies told LMPD the car had blood inside.

Through interviews with Carpenter and McKnight, LMPD homicide detectives learned of the murder and that happened inside the car.

McKinley said McKnight and the victim knew each other and their paths crossed at the Walmart on Outer Loop Walmart. When the victim was asked to give Carpenter and McKnight, police say he agreed. According to McKinley, Carpenter and McKnight took him to 7400 block of Egypt Lane where they robbed him at knifepoint of his car.

The victim suffered lacerations when he tried to prevent the couple from taking his car. The unidentified man died inside his vehicle.

McKinley said Carpenter and McKnight then drove the victim to the 12000 block of Bearcamp Road and put his body into a creek before heading to Ohio.

LMPD did not say when Carpenter and McKnight would be returned to Louisville.

