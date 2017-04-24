Woman hurt after man throws glass from bar balcony

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A patron at a Fourth Street Live! bar is charged with assault after he threw a glass off a balcony which struck a woman below.

Michael H. Plunk, 20, of Mansfield, IL, was arrested April 23 for wanton endangerment and giving police a false name.

After hearing a glass break, a Louisville Metro police officer working off duty at Fourth Street Live! was flagged down by witnesses, Plunk's arrest report says. The witnesses told the officer that Plunk threw the glass off the balcony of Tavern on Fourth, one of the bars at the complex. Tavern on Fourth has balconies that overlook Fourth Street.

The glass struck a woman in the left eye. She was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.

After being placed under arrest, police said Plunk originally gave the officer the identification of his brother and tried to pass himself off as his sibling.

