Jody Demling's Derby Diary

Jody Demling says no Derby is more memorable than the year he called FuPeg on national television.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - I grew up around Churchill Downs. I'd put a couple of dollars on Larry Melancon in the fifth race or Julio Espinosa in the seventh or a $2 Pat Day Daily Double on my few visits a year to the racetrack.

I remember Spectacular Bid, Genuine Risk and Pleasant Colony winning the Kentucky Derby. But I was hooked on the Run for the Roses with Gato Del Sol.

In 1982, I was 11 and my Papa Mattern loved Gato Del Sol despite his 21-1 odds. We bet the gray colt and then watched as Papa’s favorite jockey Eddie Delahoussaye took Gato Del Sol to the back of the pack and then swooped around the rest of the field and dusted the competition for a $44.40 payday.

Yep, I was hooked.

Three years later I loved Spend A Buck and followed that by picking Alysheba two years after for my third Derby winner in six years. I was on fire.

But then reality set in. I attended my first Derby in 1992 and covered the race for the first time in 1993 but there would be no winners until 2000.

And that’s when my most memorable pick happened. It was Fusaichi Pegasus – the first favorite to win since 1979 – and he didn’t pay as much as the other three winners. But there was a sense of pride for what happened that day for me.

It was 86 degrees and humid. I made my way to the first turn and a TV set that was created for CNN. I had been asked to give an afternoon update with anchors Brian Nelson and Andria Hall. It lasted less time than the race itself but on national TV I picked FuPeg – the favorite that so many railbirds had doubted that week.

FuPeg rolled and later that week I received several notes from people who had watched, wagered and won on my pick. It was pretty cool and very memorable.

Not only did I cash, but I told and helped others cash. I’ve landed on a few winners since the FuPeg score but nothing has topped the feeling of certainty that he was winning. Well, until this year. I’m ready to top the FuPeg story.

