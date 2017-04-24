Dao's attorney appears on 'Today', says lawsuit on the way

Dr. David Dao was forcefully removed from United Airlines flight 3411 on April 9. (Source: Tyler Bridges via Storyful)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The attorney for the Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight plans to file a lawsuit against the airline.

On the Today show Monday morning, Thomas Demetrio said it's too late for United CEO Oscar Munoz to apologize to Dr. David Dao.

Demetrio is also representing a woman who recently got into an argument with an American Airlines flight attendant.

"We're hoping that Dr Dao, being taken off that plane like a sack of potatoes is going to resonate with people," Demetrio said. "And this latest incident with American Airlines is going to resonate with people who live in the age of cellphone video, so corporations are going to have to take heed."

Dao suffered facial injuries and a concussion during the April 9 incident on United flight 3411.

