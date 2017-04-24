Vandals strike at Bullitt Central's baseball, softball complex

Vandals targeted the restrooms, dugouts and an athletic garage in Bullitt County over the weekend. (Source: Andreina Centlivre/WAVE 3 News)

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Vandals struck over the weekend at a baseball and softball complex at Bullitt Central High School.

The school filed a police report and Shepherdsville police is investigating after restrooms, dugouts and an athletic garage all were damaged.

"They took a hammer or some other object and just smashed them," said Mark Mitchell, the director of facilities for Bullitt County Schools. He said the vandalism took place at some point between Saturday and Sunday evening.

The fields and bathroom floors are covered in broken porcelain, and a hammer was left behind next to the crime scene.

"It's a detriment to the community," Mitchell said. "We try to pride ourselves in enjoying the community events."

The softball field has granite counters in the dugouts that also were broken. Blocks of broken wood were found scattered all over the dugout area. The pieces were attached to a baseball bat holder that is now ruined.

"The baseball coach has been out here to assess the damage," Mitchell said. "Of course he is not happy with that."

Mitchell estimated the damage to be between $3,000 and $4,000.

"We want to make sure the games will still be held," Mitchell said. "Our maintenance staff will work to get the equipment back and running."

The baseball and softball schedules will not be affected.

Mitchell said he hopes police will find who caused the damage, but added that the school will bounce back.

"It will probably take us three days to get things back to normal," he said.

Mitchell said there is no surveillance video of the vandalism, so anyone with information is urged to contact Shepherdsville police.

