Holy Name School forced to change lunch menu after weekend fire

Holy Name School is being forced to make some changes to the lunch menu after a weekend kitchen fire.

The school's president Kamille Stich, tells us the school's men's club was working for the Tri-Fest and set a pile of rags on a steel table and they spontaneously combusted, causing the fire. President Stich says there was little damage, but they had to modify their lunch to a cold menu for the week.

"We feel very, very fortunate that people acted swiftly, that someone was in the building to catch this," explained President Stich. "We are very, very grateful for the teacher that was here, for the fire department that responded so quickly. This amounted to a fairly small fire on a stainless steel table against a block wall."

The president tells us cafeteria workers are using the lunchroom to prep lunches instead of the kitchen for the time being.

