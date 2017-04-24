Man shot to death in Park Hill identified

A wave of violence has hit this neighborhood, but some neighbors fear retaliation if they speak up. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Demetrius Webb was shot to death in the Park Hill housing complex on Sunday. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man who was killed in the Park Hill homes on Sunday has been identified.

Demetrius Webb, 25, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

Webb was found dead in the 1700 block of Patton Court at about 5:40 p.m. on Sunday.

No arrests have been made in the shooting. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip by calling 574-LMPD (5673).

