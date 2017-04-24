BBB offers tips to avoid Derby ticket scams

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Now that it's Derby season, the local Better Business Bureau is putting out a few tips to avoid getting scammed for fake Derby tickets.

If buying from a company, the BBB recommends looking at their reviews and ratings with the BBB.

If buying from a resell site, check to see if the site offers any guarantees.

And, if you're shopping on Craigslist, be careful because sales are not guaranteed.

The BBB recommends using a credit card when possible.

If you are asked to wire money or pay by gift cards or prepaid debit cards, stay away.

