Madison Bumgarner's rented bike slipped near end of ride

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Madison Bumgarner had nearly finished a ride of more than two hours in the mountains outside Denver when his rented dirt bike slipped on the trail and took the pitcher to the ground.
The 2014 World Series MVP bruised ribs and sprained the AC joint in his pitching shoulder in the dirt bike accident during Thursday's off day in Colorado. An experienced rider, Bumgarner said he was with two family members and wearing a helmet. He called athletic trainer Dave Groeschner and went to the emergency room.
"It's terrible. Obviously that was not my intentions when I set out to enjoy the off day. I realize that's definitely not the most responsible decision I've made," Bumgarner said Monday in his first public comments about the accident. "It sucks not being able to be out here with my guys and try to help us win some games. It's just very unfortunate. I've talked to a lot them. They know where I'm at and everybody's been super supportive, too - the organization, the guys, everything."
Bumgarner's left arm was in a sling as he sat in the dugout. He was scheduled to have another MRI exam later in the evening and be checked by Dr. Ken Akizuki.
While the 27-year-old left-hander doesn't believe there is structural damage in the shoulder, he didn't want to speak prematurely about how long he might be sidelined, whether he will need surgery or whether he will be able to pitch again this season.
"It's hard to put a timetable on it, but I would certainly be disappointed if I wasn't," he said.
While his contract lists prohibited activities, Bumgarner didn't offer specifics. Bumgarner said Giants CEO Larry Baer, general manager Bobby Evans and manager Bruce Bochy all have been supportive and he hasn't been told he faces discipline. Bochy called his ace "remorseful."
"Yeah, I think there's quite a bit of stuff in there, but that's probably not the first time I've made a stupid decision. We are human," Bumgarner said. "Honestly, I think it's pretty much anything non-baseball related in everyday life. But I don't have it front of me. I couldn't give you an exact description."
