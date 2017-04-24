Erin Moran's stunned neighbor: 'I didn’t know anything was wrong'

HARRISON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Kimberly Combs was shocked to see first responders outside her neighbor’s mobile home Saturday.

"Happy Days" star Erin Moran lived in the trailer located in New Salisbury, Indiana.

"There was somebody walking out with a body bag on a stretcher to put them in a coroner’s van," Combs said. "It was really frightening. We didn’t know who it was."

Combs later learned that Moran was the deceased person taken from the home. The late actress rose to fame on the uber-popular sitcom "Happy Days" in the 1970s and 1980s as Joanie Cunningham.

Combs said she always had pleasant encounters with Moran.

"She gave out candy to the kids on Halloween," Combs said. "She was really nice."

Moran had stage 4 cancer, and likely died from complications, according to autopsy results released by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

"She seemed to be happy," Combs said. "I didn’t know anything was wrong with her. She was just really pleasant."

This story will be updated.

