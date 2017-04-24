Owensboro city commission approves Sunday alcohol sales

The Owensboro City Commission voted to allow alcohol sales on Sundays in the city limits at Monday night's meeting.

A group tasked with researching this issue presented their findings at a work session last month saying Sunday alcohol sales wouldn't bring in a significant amount of tax revenue, and they do not believe it would lead to an increase in DUI's and other alcohol-related crimes.

Before the vote, someone presented a petition against alcohol sales on Sundays, but four commissioners voted yes. The mayor voted no.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.