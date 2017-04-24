Driver hits monument in NKY, 2 injured - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Driver hits monument in NKY, 2 injured

DAYTON, KY (FOX19) -

Two people were injured after hitting a monument in northern Kentucky on Monday.

According to police, it happened at 6th and Berry in Dayton around 7:20 p.m.

Police said the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

