New Gabe's Tower owner asks commissioners why building must go

The new owner of Gabe's Tower took the podium Monday night, asking commissioners why they want to the tower to be torn down.

Bob Zimmerman went on to say that he had been asked by city attorney Ed Ray not to speak with anyone on the commission, to which Ray quickly pointed out was a false statement.

Ray then recommended that due to the foreclosure the city is currently working on with the tower that all questions Zimmerman has about property be given in writing to him and he will pass it on from there.

If a response is requested, that will be sent to Zimmerman's current counsel.

In the past, Zimmerman told us he would like to turn Gabes Tower into veterans housing.

