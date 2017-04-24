TUESDAY AT 6: Family honors late son with special request

Amanda and Andy Buchholz say their 19-month old son Mark loved books.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Amanda and Andy Buchholz say their 19-month old son Mark loved books.

They described a boy with an easy-going personality who loved to flip through the pages and sit while his parents read to him.

Mark died in his sleep in March.

The Buchholzes are honoring their son’s memory with a special request that is getting free books in the hands of children in WAVE Country.

