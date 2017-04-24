Secret recordings released between Boone Co. commonwealth attorney, former clerk

Two conversations that were secretly recorded have been released during a court case between Boone County Commonwealth Attorney Linda Tally Smith and her former law clerk Nick Ramler.

The recordings were secretly taped by Ramler and were provided to FOX19 NOW.

Tally Smith is alleging that Ramler was trying to blackmail her.

"I think you need to check your attitude and remember that I am still the boss here. And so, if you don't like working for me, go ahead and find another job," Tally Smith said in the recording.

The recording capture an exchange in early September between Talley Smith and Ramler, who found out she was having an affair with the lead investigator in the David Dooley murder trial, Bruce McVay.

[Dooley lead detective: I had sexual relationship with Talley Smith]

Ramler: So my comment to you is, so when you sit there and accuse us not just me the entire office of doing things, not taking personal time, not doing what we're supposed to be doing. I have seen two years of you doing this and you lied to us.

Tally Smith: What do you mean I lied to you?

Ramler: You fooled around with Bruce, messing around on his boat, ducking out on your family responsibilities.

Ramler was fired that day.

The Boone County Republican Party held a meeting where they discussed the possible resignation of Tally Smith.

Their decision was to not make a statement at this time.

[Boone Co. Republicans call for resignation of Linda Talley Smith]

A flash drive with additional allegations is in the hands of the Kentucky Attorney General's office.

Final briefs in the Dooley case are due at the end of the week.

Dooley, 42, of Burlington, has maintained his innocence in the May 29, 2012 slaying of Michelle Mockbee, 42, a mother of two young children.

[Related story: High profile NKY murder case returns to court]

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.