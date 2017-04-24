Public housing residents concerned after New Albany decentralization plans pass

Take a look at the most commonly picked Powerball numbers since Sept. 30, 2015. (Data provided by Powerball.com)More >>
Take a look at the most commonly picked Powerball numbers since Sept. 30, 2015. (Data provided by Powerball.com)More >>
Residents packed into a tiny community room Monday night, many of them singing their praises for the public housing program.More >>
Residents packed into a tiny community room Monday night, many of them singing their praises for the public housing program.More >>
Amanda and Andy Buchholz say their 19-month old son Mark loved books.More >>
Amanda and Andy Buchholz say their 19-month old son Mark loved books.More >>
Kimberly Combs was shocked to see first responders outside her neighbor’s mobile home Saturday.More >>
Kimberly Combs was shocked to see first responders outside her neighbor’s mobile home Saturday.More >>
The local Better Business Bureau is putting out a few tips to avoid getting scammed for fake Derby tickets.More >>
The local Better Business Bureau is putting out a few tips to avoid getting scammed for fake Derby tickets.More >>