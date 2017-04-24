Public housing residents concerned after New Albany decentralization plans pass

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - The New Albany Housing Authority met Monday night to discuss the future of public housing on Erni Avenue. The board voted to pass what it called a Memorandum of Understanding between the city of New Albany and the Housing Authority

Residents packed into the tiny community room, many of them singing their praises for the public housing program. They also said they don’t want the current program to change.

"I am a resident here, I live here with my disabled son," a woman named Louise said. "The staff has gone far and above anything I could imagine."

The new changes are part of the Memorandum of Understanding between the city and the housing authority. Board president Irving Joshua said there is not enough money to continuously make repairs on every building on the property. The plan is to tear down the buildings that are irreparable, and rebuild using federal gr ant money, but not on the same spot. The rebuild would take place all over New Albany in an effort to decentralize public housing.

"We want to take them and place them somewhere else, closer to where employment is," Joshua said.

Eleven hundred families live among the public housing off Erni Avenue. They said they’re left feeling unsettled about the future of their homes.

"Please stand up and look and open up your eyes, and see all these people and help them out," one resident said. "Because I don't know where I am going to go with my two kids."

The MOU that said some residents would be given vouchers to find section-8 housing. But many said that's a hard task in New Albany, further perpetuating their concerns. The board president said it won’t come to homelessness.

"The memorandum of understanding does not involve putting tenants out on the street and making them homeless," Joshua said.

