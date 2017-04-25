Wells Fargo faces shareholders, protesters at annual meeting

(AP Photo/Ben Margot, File). FILE - In this July 14, 2014, file photo, a man passes by a Wells Fargo bank in Oakland, Calif. On Tuesday, April 25, 2017, Wells Fargo’s top management and board of directors will face irritated investors for the bank’s fi...

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Wells Fargo's top management faced a series of protesters and apologized to investors Tuesday, but board members kept their jobs, at the first big shareholder meeting since a scandal over sales practices erupted.

Chairman Stephen Sanger said, "We are deeply sorry," as he addressed shareholders. And CEO Tim Sloan called it "unacceptable." That follows apologies already given to customers and employees. Sloan, who got that job in October, has repeatedly talked of making things right with customers.

A big issue was whether Wells Fargo shareholders would oust the board, as two major proxy advisory firms advised them to vote out at least some of the directors. But all the proposed Wells Fargo directors were elected, though one got barely 53 percent of shareholders votes.

Chairman Stephen Sanger, re-elected with just 56 percent of the vote, said that "shareholders sent a message to the entire board of directors, a message of dissatisfaction." He said the board has heard the message.

Shareholders, current and former employees and customers vented their anger Tuesday, questioning how board members did their jobs and the work of the company's auditor.

A series of protesters earlier in the meeting called for the bank's directors to directly address shareholders. A representative of a community activist group was removed by security after he was told he was out of order and kept going.

Many employees who spoke were affiliated with the Committee for Better Banks, a union-backed advocacy group, and called for additional investigation into Wells Fargo's sales practices, or even calling for union organization. Some customers who came to speak were at the meeting to plead for mortgage relief.

The bank has changed the way it pays branch employees, reclaimed promised compensation to several executives and apologized to customers after regulators imposed $185 million in fines last September. Authorities said Wells Fargo workers opened up to 2 million accounts without customer permission as employees tried to meet aggressive sales goals.

An investigation by the bank's own board of directors, released earlier this month, found that the problems at Wells Fargo and its overly aggressive sales culture date back at least 15 years, and that executives had little interest in dealing with the issue until it spiraled out of control. It also clawed back another $75 million in pay from former CEO John Stumpf and former community bank executive Carrie Tolstedt, saying both dragged their feet for years about the problems.

The board's investigation also said both Stumpf and Tolstedt, when presented with the growing problems in the community banking division, were unwilling to hear criticism. It rescinded $47.3 million in stock options to Tolstedt, on top of $19 million the board had already clawed back. It took back $28 million more from Stumpf's compensation, on top of $41 million already clawed back.

Along with the millions taken back from other executives earlier this year, the roughly $180 million in clawbacks are among the largest in U.S. corporate history. Wells Fargo has also said it will pay $142 million to customers for damages caused by any accounts opened without their permission, and expand its window for unauthorized accounts back to May 1, 2002.

Wells remains under investigation by various authorities and has seen a sharp decline in new customers.

The shareholder meeting, at a golf resort in Jacksonville, Florida, was held about 2,800 miles from Wells Fargo's headquarters in San Francisco.

Ken Sweet covers banks and consumer financial issues for The Associated Press. Follow him on Twitter at @kensweet.

