Sports Minute: Here is the latest Kentucky sports news from The Associated Press

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) - Jimmie Johnson's rare victory at Bristol Motor Speedway has given the seven-time NASCAR champion back-to-back wins for the 11th time in his career. Monday's victory was only the second at Thunder Valley in his career. But Johnson's Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports was strong enough to contend with Kyle Larson, the points leader and most dominant driver of the day.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville junior forward Jaylen Johnson will stay in the NBA draft. The 6-foot-9 Johnson said in a release that his decision to hire an agent followed a talk with coach Rick Pitino. Johnson averaged 8 points and ranked second on the Cardinals with 5.8 rebounds last season while starting 26 of 34 contests.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Belmont has hired a new women's basketball coach. Bart Brooks is replacing Cameron Newbauer who left for Florida. Athletic director Scott Corley announced the hiring Monday, and Brooks will be introduced at a news conference today.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk has helped kick off NFL draft week by taking to the air and skydiving. Strunk took part in a tandem dive Monday morning with the Army's Golden Knights after an invitation from Brig. Gen. Scott Brower of the 101st Airborne Division at nearby Fort Campbell at the Tennessee-Kentucky border.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.