Latest Indiana sports

BIRD-ALL-STAR BID

Larry Bird delivers Pacers' 2021 All-Star bid in an Indy car

NEW YORK (AP) - Indiana wants the NBA All-Star Game and sent Larry Bird to get it - in an Indy car.

Bird drove four blocks down Fifth Avenue in his car Monday to deliver the Pacers' bid to host the 2021 game to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, fitting his 6-foot-9 frame into a car usually driven by much shorter people.

Bird, an Indiana native and now the Pacers president, had driven an Indy car only once, during his practice for his drive Monday.

Drawing a crowd of a couple hundred spectators, he maneuvered along the left lane, exited his yellow and blue "Larry Bird" car and called it a "little rough ride" because of his big feet and the car's small pedals.

Silver says the Pacers, who hosted the game in 1985, would be "fantastic hosts."

MICHIGAN ST-ASSAULT INVESTIGATION

Ex-Spartan football player returning to Michigan in sex case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) - Former Michigan State defensive end Auston Robertson has waived extradition and will be returned to Michigan from Indiana to face a third-degree criminal sexual conduct charge.

Ingham County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Lisa McCormick says Monday that the 19-year-old Robertson could be arraigned as early as Tuesday.

A police task force arrested Robertson on Saturday at a relative's home in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Robertson comes from Fort Wayne. He was being held Monday in the Allen County Jail in that city.

Robertson is accused of forcing a woman to have sex with him at her Meridian Township apartment on April 8. Shortly after prosecutors announced the charge on Friday, Michigan State said Robertson had been dismissed from the football team.

McCormick says Robertson doesn't yet have a lawyer.

ROYALS-WHITE SOX

Davidson sparks 8-run 6th as White Sox rout Royals 12-1

CHICAGO (AP) - Matt Davidson had two hits and three RBIs in an eight-run sixth, Chicago's highest-scoring inning in five years, and the White Sox routed the struggling Kansas City Royals 12-1 on Monday night.

Miguel Gonzalez (3-0) lowered his ERA to 2.00, allowing an unearned run and two hits in eight innings.

Davidson set a career-high with three hits and tied his best with four RBIs. Melky Cabrera, Todd Frazier and Tyler Saladino drove in two runs each for the White Sox, who out-hit the Royals 15-2.

Chicago put together its high-scoring inning since a nine-run fifth against Texas on July 3, 2012. The Royals have lost five straight and scored a major league-low 47 runs.

Jason Vargas (3-1) gave up four runs - three earned - and seven hits in five innings. His ERA rose from a big league-best 0.44 to 1.40.

CUBS-PIRATES

Cubs keep rolling, crush Pirates 14-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Addison Russell set a career high with four hits, Jason Heyward homered for the third time in four games and drove in four runs as the Chicago Cubs jumped on the Pittsburgh Pirates early in a 14-3 victory on Monday night.

Ben Zobrist added three RBIs for Chicago as the defending World Series champions won for the fifth time in six games. Anthony Rizzo had three hits to extend his hitting streak to 13 games. Kyle Schwarber, Kris Bryant and Miguel Montero all had two hits apiece for the Cubs.

Chicago scored four runs with two outs in the first inning off Chad Kuhl (1-2) and added five more in the second to give Brett Anderson (2-0) all the breathing room he would need.

Anderson struggled at times with his command, walking six in six innings while striking out three and allowed three runs, one earned.

