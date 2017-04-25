I-64W reopens after deadly crash near Blankenbaker Parkway

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person was killed Tuesday morning when a car was rear-ended by a pickup truck on Interstate 64 West near Blankenbaker Parkway, Jeffersontown police said.

All westbound lanes of I-64 were closed as a result of the crash, which was reported at 7:50 a.m. All of them reopened just before noon.

Police said an adult inside the car who was not wearing a seat belt died in the crash. Another adult and two children also were in the car. It was not immediately clear whether any of them were injured. Police said the driver of the pickup truck was not hurt.

No charges are expected to be filed, authorities said.

