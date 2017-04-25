ID of person killed on I-64W released

The first class of Big Brothers, Big Sisters School to Work program graduated on Wednesday.More >>
The first class of Big Brothers, Big Sisters School to Work program graduated on Wednesday.More >>
Police said one person inside the car was killed. The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured.More >>
Police said one person inside the car was killed. The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured.More >>
The group presented the U.S. at the International Cheer Union (ICU) Junior World Championship.More >>
The group presented the U.S. at the International Cheer Union (ICU) Junior World Championship.More >>
A Louisville Metro Police officer could be facing charges after a crash that left one woman dead.More >>
A Louisville Metro Police officer could be facing charges after a crash that left one woman dead.More >>
Nelson Aldo Gomez, 25, was arrested Wednesday.More >>
Nelson Aldo Gomez, 25, was arrested Wednesday.More >>