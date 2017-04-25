ID of person killed on I-64W released - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

ID of person killed on I-64W released

By Joey Brown, Digital Content Manager
The crash happened about 7:50 a.m. Tuesday.
At least two vehicles were involved in the crash.
Police blocked I-64 just east of Blankenbaker Parkway.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person was killed Tuesday morning when a car was rear-ended by a pickup truck on Interstate 64 West near Blankenbaker Parkway, Jeffersontown police said.

Song Han, 48, of McLean, Virginia was in the backseat of a passenger car that was hit from behind by a pickup truck. McLean was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

Another adult and two children also were in the car. It was not immediately clear whether any of them were injured. Police said the driver of the pickup truck was not hurt.

All westbound lanes of I-64 were closed as a result of the crash, which was reported at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday. All of the lanes reopened just before noon.

No charges are expected to be filed, authorities said.

