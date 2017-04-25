Injury accident shuts down all westbound lanes of I-64 at Blankenbaker Parkway

The crash happened about 7:50 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: TRIMARC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The westbound lanes of Interstate 64 have been closed at Blankenbaker Parkway following an injury accident.

A Jeffersontown dispatcher said the accident happened about 7:50 a.m., and the lanes were shut down at 8 a.m.

There was no immediate word on the number of vehicles involved or the number and severity of injuries.

