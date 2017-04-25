Extra security at NKY high school after Snapchat threats

Police officers will be patrolling at Scott High School Tuesday following threats made via social media.

Jess Dykes, with Kenton County Schools, said the threats were made on the app Snapchat. The threats referenced shootings, bombings and kidnappings.

Because photos on Snapchat disappear, Dykes said it could be difficult to trace who made the threats.

Taylor Mill Police are investigating and plan to prosecute the person or persons responsible.

Additional law enforcement officers will be on campus throughout the day as a precaution.

