Stuck cow pulled from muddy ditch by Florida deputies

WAHNETA, Fla. (AP) - Sometimes a law enforcement officer's duty involves rescuing a cat from a tree. In one Florida county, it also can involve rescuing a cow.

Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies on Monday rescued a cow that was stuck belly deep in a muddy ditch.

The sheriff's office said on Facebook (http://bit.ly/2ctSN7h ) that deputies used a front-end loader from the cow's owner to pull the animal out so she could stand on dry ground.

Polk County is located between Orlando and Tampa.

