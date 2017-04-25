Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire after 18 seasons

Dale Earnhardt Jr. stands by his car on pit road before the start of the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, April 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Randy Holt)

(RNN) - NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. will retire at the end of 2017 after 18 seasons behind the wheel.

Earnhardt Jr. has recently battled with head injuries. He returned in 2017 after missing half the season last year due to a concussion. His best finish this season was fifth at Texas Motor Speedway on April 9.

The final race of his career will be Nov. 19 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Earnhardt Jr. is the son of legendary driver Dale Earnhardt, who died in a crash on the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500. Earnhardt Jr. was also in that race, finishing second behind teammate Michael Waltrip.

The 42-year-old driver has 26 wins over 603 career starts on the circuit. He is the two-time winner of the Daytona 500 (2004, 2014).

After 18 seasons, @DaleJr will bring his Cup Series driving career to a close at the end of 2017.



Info: https://t.co/8n7dRjSc9l pic.twitter.com/REdWACH2KD — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) April 25, 2017

Earnhardt Jr. has been consistently ranked one of the sport's most popular drivers. He has been voted most popular 14 times since 1999.

He married Amy Reimann on Dec. 31, 2016.

Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.