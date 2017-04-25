Boil advisory issued for Robards area

The Henderson County Water District issued a boil advisory Tuesday morning for the Robards area until further notice due to a water main break.

Water officials say the advisory includes Hwy 416 between Hwy 283 and Vine St, Seminary St, Eakins St, Clark St, Robards Alley, Chanler Rd, Miller Ln, Vine St, 1st, 2nd and 3rd St.

Residents are advised to boil water for 5 minutes before consuming.

