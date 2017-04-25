Lowe's $50 off coupon on Facebook is a scam, company says

People have reported seeing an offer on Facebook for $50 or $100 off at Lowe's, and it has been seen for other stores as well. Users are asked to click the link and take a survey. (Source: AP/Matt Rourke, File)

(RNN) - A coupon seen on social media offering $50 off at Lowe's for Mothers Day is not legitimate, the company stated.

"These coupons are not offers extended by Lowe's," said the company in a response on its Facebook page. "It is a scam and Lowe's is unable to honor the coupon."

People have reported seeing the offer for $50 or $100 off, and it has been seen for stores other than Lowe's as well. People are asked to click the link and take a survey.

The link redirects to a site that is similar to Lowes.com but not affiliated with the company. The phishing scam is an attempt to get personal information and asks to be passed along to the victim's friends.

The Better Business Bureau offers the following tips on how to spot a giveaway scam:

Don't believe what you see. It's easy to steal the colors, logos, and header of any other established organization. Scammers can also make links look like they lead to legitimate websites and emails appear to come from a different sender.

It's easy to steal the colors, logos, and header of any other established organization. Scammers can also make links look like they lead to legitimate websites and emails appear to come from a different sender. Legitimate businesses do not ask for credit card numbers or banking information for coupons or giveaways. If they do ask for personal information, like an address or email, be sure there's a link to their privacy policy.

If they do ask for personal information, like an address or email, be sure there's a link to their privacy policy. When in doubt, do a quick web search. If the giveaway is a scam, this is likely to reveal an alert or bring you to the organization's real website, where they may have posted further information.

If the giveaway is a scam, this is likely to reveal an alert or bring you to the organization's real website, where they may have posted further information. Watch out for a reward that's too good to be true. Businesses typically give out small discounts to entice customers. If the offer seems too good to be true (a $100 voucher or 50 percent discount), it may be a scam.

Businesses typically give out small discounts to entice customers. If the offer seems too good to be true (a $100 voucher or 50 percent discount), it may be a scam. Look for a mismatched subject line and email body. Many of these scams have an email subject line promising one thing, but the content of the email is something completely different.

For more information or to report a scam, go to the BBB Scam Tracker.

Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.