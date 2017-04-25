Suspect charged with attempted murder; victim stabbed multiple time during robbery

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A suspect has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing a man during a robbery.

According to an arrest report, Antonio D. Chandler, 29, of Louisville, chased the victim to an alley behind 38th and Market Streets on April 8. Police said Chandler stabbed the victim numerous times in the face, neck and back, causing serious injuries.

Chandler also is accused of taking the victim's wallet, which contained about $100 in cash.

He was arrested April 18.

Chandler also is charged with first-degree robbery. In addition, he faces charges in a separate case. Those charges include burglary, assault, fleeing or evading police and wanton endangerment involving a police officer.

