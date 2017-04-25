Musician for 'The Temptations' died in Cape Girardeau after show

Kerry Turman (playing bass in the background) died after a show at the Show Me Center. (Source: Eric Mattson)

The bass player of 'The Temptations' died in Cape Girardeau after performing at the Show Me Center.

Kerry Turman, 59, died over the weekend. The cause of death is not yet known, but the coroner believes he died of natural causes.

The Temptations lost a dear member of our family, as bass player Kerry Turman has passed away. Rest In Peace, much love, much respect. pic.twitter.com/3uWE0sjSJc — Temptations (@Temptationssing) April 23, 2017

According to Cape Girardeau Coroner John Clifton, he was called to the Candlewood Suites on South Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau at 7:45 a.m. on Sunday, April 23.

Clifton said Turman reportedly felt fine when he went to bed after the concert.

Foul play is not suspected in his death.

The Temptations played a show with the Beach Boys on Saturday, April 22.

Turman has been the bass player for the temptations for the last 33 years, according to The Temptation's manager Shelly Berger.

He was a member of the Roy Ayers band in the 1970s before playing with Gene Dunlap’s band in the 1980s.

When asked if The Temptations will continue their tour, Berger said, "They're very old-fashioned and believe the show must go on."

The only original member of The Temptations that is still alive is Otis Williams.

