John Boel's Derby Diary

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - l didn't grow up here. My family didn't gamble. I didn't know anything about horse racing.

The first Saturday in May was also the first day of fishing season at home in Wisconsin, but we always found a way to be sitting on the shag carpet in front of the RCA Trinitron when the gate opened on the Kentucky Derby. Maybe that's because it was the 1970s when we had three great Triple Crown stories to follow.

After I finally got a job in Louisville, my first Derby assignment had nothing to do with all-day coverage. On Derby Day 1989, with snow flying, I was sent up Interstate 65 to the Seymour exit for the yearly Indiana State Police ritual of setting a trap on all the people coming to Derby southbound from Indianapolis and beyond. With choppers hovering, they had an assembly-line ambush set up at the weigh station where they ticketed hundreds of speeders who'd been secretly clocked from above. Their day was ruined. My day was wonderful. I gave a friend $20 to bet on Sunday Silence to win. It paid $80. I was hooked on horse racing.

Two years later, in 1991, my wife and I were sitting at a nice restaurant that didn't accept coupons, so it was a miracle we were even there. Right next to us I noticed trainer Nick Zito. We were in perfect eavesd ropping range. We listened as he told the person at his table all the reasons why he really felt that his horse Strike the Gold would win. I won big on Derby again with that ultimate insider tip. I was two for three, so I went to Hawley-Cooke and bought a book on horse handicapping.

There was a span of a couple years there where I didn't have to cover Derby at all because of a network affiliation change that involved my station and the rights to broadcast. So I decided to join my local friends who had the infield experience down to a science. We were in line at gate 3 near 4th & Central by 5 a.m. I learned you had to divide up into two waves. The first wave of guys go early, armed with huge tarps to claim masses of real estate in the gold rush of sprinting humanity once the gates open. The second wave comes later but they have to carry in all the food and drinks and chairs. We got the best spot on top of the mutuel windows at the top of the stretch. Yes, we were against a fence, but we could see the start and finish of every race, and then turn around and watch some of the greatest degradation and squalor the world has ever known in the infield.

One of the perks I used to get covering the Derby was a pass that got me up on the roof of Churchill Downs. The experience from way up there is unlike anyplace else, mostly because of the sound. You hear things from up there that you don't hear from any other vantage point. It's unfiltered, high-definition audio with nothing in the way. In 2002, War Emblem bolted out of the starting gate at 21-1. He'd been dismissed by almost everyone. All he'd won was something called the Illinois Derby. But War Emblem ran around the track leading wire-to-wire in a parade-like race with no one passing anyone. I watched from the roof as 150,000 people stood in Saturday silence the entire race. No roar. Ever. The silence was so deafening you could clearly hear the sounds of the whips and hooves and jockeys yelling. The only place more quiet had to be the home of the guy who'd just sold War Emblem to a Saudi prince right before Derby for $1 million. He went on to earn $3.4 million.

The funniest TV coverage moment for me was Derby morning 2004. We were interviewing Andy Beyer. He's the brilliant guru who came up with the Beyer Speed Figures formula that makes horse handicapping "easy." Sitting under the beautiful trees on our set at the Kentucky Derby Museum, we asked him to make his Derby selection. The Beyer Speed Figures indicated Smarty Jones was clearly the best horse, but Beyer picked a different horse. One second after he announced his pick live on TV, a bird sitting in a tree above us literally d ropped a big white bomb on the front of his beautiful dark jacket. We didn't know what to do. We threw to commercial break. And Smarty Jones won the race. I learned a lesson. Always mind that bird.

My best TV moment came in Derby 141. One of my favorite co-workers over the years was a woman named Jill Moss. I co-anchored with her for awhile back in the 1990's. She married Bob Baffert and we were lucky enough to have Jill on with us in our morning show. The Bafferts had the two favorites in the Derby that year: American Pharoah and Dortmund. Jill allowed us to do a live report in the barn in front of the stalls of these multi-million dollar animals at 5 in the morning. Dortmund bit my arm on live TV. Pharoah was loving, tender, and gentle. Nothing like his superstar status. I had my horse. Days later I stood a few feet away from the Bafferts in the paddock as we watched American Pharoah on the big TV monitor grit out a stretch dual that would prove to be his toughest hurdle on the way to his epic Triple Crown.

Derby is not about winning. It's about the personal moments, whether you're in the Baffert barn at Sunrise with American Pharoah, or you're sitting at 4th and Central at Sunrise with an American fair of crazy people from all over the country, waiting in tank tops and flip flops to get in the gate and cheer for the same thing as the Bafferts.

