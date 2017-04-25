Wild monkey spotted in Florida suburb

APOPKA, Fla. (AP) - Wildlife officials are warning residents of a Florida suburb to stay away from wild monkeys that have been spotted in the neighborhood.
A rhesus monkey was spotted last weekend in the Orlando suburb of Apopka.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials are asking residents to stay away from the monkey and to call a hotline if the animal if spotted again.
The Orlando Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2q0PYRs ) reports that the monkeys are natives of central and South Asia and are spotted from time to time in central Florida.
The monkeys predecessors were thought to have been brought to Silver Springs State Park in the 1930s to bolster the river-cruise tourist attraction.
___
Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
For teenagers in treatment for addiction, returning to school means resisting offers to get high with old friendsMore >>
For teenagers in treatment for addiction, returning to school means resisting offers to get high with old friendsMore >>
Holocaust survivors say termination of German insurance giant Allianz's sponsorship of a Florida golf tournament may boost their efforts to collect some $2.5 billion in World War II-era Jewish policies.More >>
Holocaust survivors say termination of German insurance giant Allianz's sponsorship of a Florida golf tournament may boost their efforts to collect some $2.5 billion in World War II-era Jewish policies.More >>
Former President Barack Obama is using his first public appearance since leaving office to talk with students about his experiences as a community organizer in Chicago and how that laid the foundation for his political careerMore >>
Former President Barack Obama is using his first public appearance since leaving office to talk with students about his experiences as a community organizer in Chicago and how that laid the foundation for his political careerMore >>
The new book by Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg, "Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience and Finding Joy," recounts the death of her husband, her grief, and how she recovered from it.More >>
The new book by Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg, "Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience and Finding Joy," recounts the death of her husband, her grief, and how she recovered from it.More >>
Farmers around the U.S. are worried that the Trump administration crackdown on immigrants will deprive them of the workers they needMore >>
Farmers around the U.S. are worried that the Trump administration crackdown on immigrants will deprive them of the workers they needMore >>
Scientists, students and research advocates from the Washington Monument to Germany's Brandenburg Gate and even to Greenland, are rallying on Earth DayMore >>
Scientists, students and research advocates from the Washington Monument to Germany's Brandenburg Gate and even to Greenland, are rallying on Earth DayMore >>
A power outage struck a wide area of San Francisco, blacking out about 90,000 utility customers, trapping people in stuck elevators and snarling traffic as intersection signals went darkMore >>
A power outage struck a wide area of San Francisco, blacking out about 90,000 utility customers, trapping people in stuck elevators and snarling traffic as intersection signals went darkMore >>
President Donald Trump is holding his first meeting with Italy's prime minister.More >>
President Donald Trump is holding his first meeting with Italy's prime minister.More >>
Electric car charging stations are still few and far between in rural areas, leaving many backcountry drivers with "range anxiety."More >>
Electric car charging stations are still few and far between in rural areas, leaving many backcountry drivers with "range anxiety."More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the Iran nuclear deal fails to achieve its stated objective of preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear stateMore >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the Iran nuclear deal fails to achieve its stated objective of preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear stateMore >>