Recall: Thousands of pounds of ready-to-eat chicken undercooked

WASHINGTON, DC (RNN) - About 42,147 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken breast products have been recalled because of undercooking, the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

WFSP Foods LLC. of Decatur, AL, produced the ready-to-eat grilled chicken breast items between March 29 and April 7.

Items recalled include:

9-pound food-service cases containing eight packages of Chef’s Line All Natural Fire Grilled Chicken Breast with product code 22586, produced on April 7, and best by date of June 14.

9-pound food-service cases containing eight packages of Saladworks Fully Cooked Flame Grilled Chicken Breast Fillets with product code 22500, produced on March 29 and use by date June 5.

The chicken products include the establishment number P-45411 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The products were sent to a distribution center in Illinois and sent to hotels, restaurants and other institutions nationwide.

Those who have the products are urged to dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

The USDA is responsible for meat and egg safety. To report a problem, visit the USDA website.

