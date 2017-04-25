Recall: Thousands of pounds of ready-to-eat chicken undercooked

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.More >>
The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.More >>
The producer, McCain Foods, says some golf ball materials may have been accidentally harvested with the potatoes.More >>
The producer, McCain Foods, says some golf ball materials may have been accidentally harvested with the potatoes.More >>
Campbell Soup Company is recalling approximately 4,185 pounds of chicken soup products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.More >>
Campbell Soup Company is recalling approximately 4,185 pounds of chicken soup products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.More >>
Frito-Lay says consumers should not eat two flavors of potato chips under recall because of fears of salmonella causing food poisoning.More >>
Frito-Lay says consumers should not eat two flavors of potato chips under recall because of fears of salmonella causing food poisoning.More >>