Soggy Seattle lives up to name, breaks another rain record

Crews from multiple agencies are on the scene of the wildfire that started north of Madera Canyon on Sunday, April 23.More >>
Wet weather left its mark on the Queen City Monday.More >>
Check out the photos from the severe weather on Wednesday, April 5.More >>
Images of severe weather from around the Midlands on Wednesday.More >>
A Bible found untouched in Bass Chapel at William Carey University after an EF-3 tornado ripped through the campus has garnered a lot of attention on social media. .More >>
Severe storms brought heavy rain, strong wind and possible tornadoes to the South on Monday, taking at least five lives. More storms are forecast for Tuesday.More >>
A hardball tactic to force congressional Democrats to negotiate on President Donald Trump's health care priorities might end up backfiring.More >>
After going nearly 12 years without executing an inmate, Arkansas now has executed three in a few days, including two in one night.More >>
For teenagers in treatment for addiction, returning to school means resisting offers to get high with old friendsMore >>
Holocaust survivors say termination of German insurance giant Allianz's sponsorship of a Florida golf tournament may boost their efforts to collect some $2.5 billion in World War II-era Jewish policies.More >>
Former President Barack Obama is using his first public appearance since leaving office to talk with students about his experiences as a community organizer in Chicago and how that laid the foundation for his political careerMore >>
The new book by Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg, "Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience and Finding Joy," recounts the death of her husband, her grief, and how she recovered from it.More >>
Farmers around the U.S. are worried that the Trump administration crackdown on immigrants will deprive them of the workers they needMore >>
Scientists, students and research advocates from the Washington Monument to Germany's Brandenburg Gate and even to Greenland, are rallying on Earth DayMore >>
A power outage struck a wide area of San Francisco, blacking out about 90,000 utility customers, trapping people in stuck elevators and snarling traffic as intersection signals went darkMore >>
President Donald Trump is holding his first meeting with Italy's prime minister.More >>
Electric car charging stations are still few and far between in rural areas, leaving many backcountry drivers with "range anxiety."More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the Iran nuclear deal fails to achieve its stated objective of preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear stateMore >>
