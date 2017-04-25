Attorney: Pike Co. massacre isn't connected to NKY double homicide

A double homicide in northern Kentucky is not related to the shooting of eight family members in Pike County, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders.

Carolyn Ann Tomlinson and Charles Douglas Eapmon were found dead inside the couple’s Erlanger home on April 8, 2016. Two weeks later, eight people were shot execution-style along a rural Ohio road, about 85 miles east of Kenton County.

In both cases, the lives of young children who were there at the time were spared and authorities believed there was a history of narcotics trafficking in both cases.

In a 2016 interview, Sanders said authorities could consider a connection in the two cases. But, after a year of investigating, officials are confident the murders aren’t related, Sanders said on 700 WLW radio Tuesday.

No arrests have been made in both cases.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.