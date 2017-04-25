Kentucky's Adebayo will hire agent, stay in NBA draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky freshman Bam Adebayo will hire an agent and stay in the NBA draft. He is the fifth Wildcat to leave school for the June draft.

The 6-foot-10 forward had left open the possibility of returning for his sophomore season. He had announced on April 5 he would not hire an agent, but on Tuesday said in a statement it's in his "best interest to remain in the draft."

In heading to the draft he joins four teammates: freshman guards Malik Monk and De'Aaron Fox and sophomores Isaiah Briscoe and Isaac Humphries.

Freshman guard Hamidou Diallo said Sunday night he will go through the draft process despite not playing last season but won't hire an agent.

